NEWBURYPORT — No water bans have been issued, but local officials are asking residents and business owners to stop any nonessential outdoor water use after the state recently declared a critical drought in the area.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3-Critical Drought in the state’s central and northeast regions, where Greater Newburyport is located, on July 21.
Massachusetts has been experiencing drought conditions since early July. A Level 3-Critical Drought is the second-most severe status of the state’s four-level drought assessment and determination system and only one step away from a Level 4-Emergency Drought.
The eastern part of the state also experienced many days near or above 90 degrees in July and saw a significant lack of precipitation. Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon has asked that residents and business owners halt all nonessential water use.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Friday that the city’s water reservoirs are at 91%. The city Department of Public Services advised Reardon not to issue a water ban yet.
“Should you be watering your lawn?” Levine said. “We don’t have a local ban but we’re in a Level 3-Critical Drought and (the state) would probably say you should probably only be watering by hand, if anything.”
Newburyport relies on surface water and groundwater supplies. The surface water supplies, which make up 80% of city water, are the Indian Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, the Artichoke reservoirs in West Newbury and Newburyport, and Bartlett Spring Pond in Newburyport, according to the city’s website.
Levine said the city will continue to keep an eye on the situation and “communicate any changes in that policy to the community.”
“I can’t say we’re expecting a ban. But, if we’re not expecting rain, we will need to keep people updated,” he said.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove has also been letting the public know about the state’s Critical Drought warning and asked that residents minimize their water use, stop all nonessential outdoor watering, and exercise caution when using outdoor equipment with an open flame.
Gove advised that people monitor the state’s Drought Management in Massachusetts website at www.mass.gov/guides/drought-management-in-massachusetts.
Amesbury receives its water from the Powwow River, Lake Attitash and two wells. The two wells for the Amesbury Water Division are in the northwest corner of the city near the New Hampshire border and are used mainly during peak water usage in the summer, according to state documents.
In Greater Newburyport, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with no precipitation forecast through Thursday, when they could head into the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.