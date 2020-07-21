Newburyport and Amesbury have jointly been awarded $800,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amesbury and Newburyport submitted a joint grant proposal to the Department of Housing and Community Development for funds to support small businesses with five or fewer employees that are low to moderate income, according to a joint announcement by Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove. The money comes from the $19.6 million available from the Baker-Polito administration to help low-income residents and small businesses affected by the pandemic.
Eligible small businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding, which can be used for operating expenses such as payroll, or rent or mortgage payments; or hiring a consultant for legal, accounting, marketing and/or web development services. The money cannot be used to cover the purchase of major equipment or property, or pay for construction, business expansion or lobbying.
Businesses from both cities must apply for funding through the city of Amesbury’s Office of Community and Economic Development, which is acting as the grant manager.
“This grant will really help our businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis and adapt to a new economic normal,” said Angela Cleveland, Amesbury's Community and Economic Development director. “We are ready to go. Amesbury and Newburyport started planning as soon as we submitted the grant proposal so we could be ready to hit the ground running and get the funding out to our small businesses as quickly as possible.“
The application will be available either at the end of this month or early August.
In the joint statement, Holaday said, “Many of our local small businesses were shuttered for months due to the pandemic and those who remained open struggled through extremely difficult times. Our local businesses are an important part of our community and we are fortunate to receive funding through DHCD to jointly create this relief program with the city of Amesbury that provides financial support directly to our small businesses. We hope these grants can be used to help cover rent, payroll and other expenses as they reopen and get back on their feet.”
Gove also said she was pleased the two cities have been awarded the grant.
“Angela, her team and the team from Newburyport worked really hard to get this application in, and our businesses are going to benefit greatly from these grants," Gove said. "Ten thousand dollars can make a big difference for a small business, especially right now as our business owners have been worried about paying their rent and keeping the lights on in the midst of COVID-19. We’re fortunate that we received the full $800,000 that we asked for, which will help a lot of businesses between our two communities.”
Residents and businesses owners may submit questions or comments to business@amesburyma.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.