NEWBURYPORT — The city's Market Landing Park expansion project and plans for the Upper Millyard in Amesbury could receive a financial shot in the arm after state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said she secured $10 million for those projects and others as part of a transportation bond bill recently passed by the state Senate.
DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor, issued a press release Tuesday, stating she had earmarked the $10 million as amendments in a $10.4 billion transportation bond bill that would support projects across the Merrimack Valley.
State bond bill funding is ultimately dependent on the approval of the governor, but Newburyport and Amesbury would each receive $1.7 million if DiZoglio's amendments are approved.
“Our cities and towns need support as they embark on greatly needed infrastructure projects designed to keep our roads, bridges, sidewalks and crosswalks safe for the public,” she said.
The Newburyport City Council approved bonding for a $3 million loan backed by the city's Community Preservation Committee to fund the first phase of the $11 million Market Landing Park expansion project last week.
The expansion project will convert a number of the city’s waterfront parking lots into additional park space on the east and west sides of Market Landing Park.
The project should also receive $1 million from the Herman Roy Trust Fund and the city is also expected to apply for a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant as well.
DiZoglio's amendment would give the city $1.6 million for parking facilities and modes of transportation at the expanded park that Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said would be part of the second phase of the expansion project.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon said he was grateful to DiZoglio and the state Legislature for their support of the Market Landing Park expansion project.
“This is a transformative project that will improve our resiliency, add more green space, and continue to position Newburyport as a destination for visitors from across the commonwealth. Our community has worked to create an ambitious plan for this signature park, and we look forward to making it a reality, thanks to this new funding from the state,” Reardon said.
Levine echoed the mayor's sentiment.
"We look at phase two of the project as critical and something that we would love to be able to address sooner. We saw that the parking improvements and other pieces would be a good fit with what the state is looking to accomplish. So we are working with the senator's office to try to obtain the funding to be able to work on this project," he said.
DiZoglio also earmarked $1.7 million for Amesbury, where Chief of Staff Ann Marie Casey said $465,000 could go toward the design and construction and replacement of new pedestrian bridges in the Upper Millyard.
"The bridges are currently in disrepair and failing. They also need to become Americans With Disability Act compliant," she said.
Amesbury could also be in line for $1.1 million in roads, sidewalks and crosswalks repair and replacement funding throughout the city, if the transportation bond bill is ultimately funded, Casey added.
"We are very grateful to the senator. She and her team reach out to us continuously and we would love that funding," she said.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove also said that her city was grateful for DiZoglio’s continued advocacy.
“We are hopeful that this transportation bond bill funding for the construction and design of our pedestrian bridges in the Upper Millyard will be appropriated in a capital plan in the near future,” Gove said.
The transportation bond bill also includes $1.7 million funding for Merrimac projects including the Mill Street culvert/bridge project, as well as bridge and water main replacement on Locust Street.
