Newburyport announces COVID-19 rental assistance program

NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday and city Director of Planning and Development Andy Port announced the launch of a rental assistance program to help residents unable to pay their rent because of circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The program will provide assistance to those who have been adversely affected by the recent pandemic,” Holaday said in a press release. “Our goal is to ensure that our residents are able to stay in their homes.”
Money from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust is available for qualified households and will be distributed by The Pettengill House Inc.
“We are pleased to formally partner with the City of Newburyport to help facilitate this important need-based program and assist Newburyport residents who are struggling due to the financial impact of COVID-19,” said Pettengill House Executive Director Deb Smith. “We commend Mayor Holaday’s timely response to the needs of struggling individuals and families during these challenging times.”
Funds will be made available to Newburyport residents with an income 80% or less of the area median income who provide evidence of inability to pay residential rent due to COVID-19.
Qualified households are eligible for up to three months of rental assistance, with a maximum monthly dollar amount of $1,500, for a total of $4,500 per household.
Applicants will be required to provide proof of an adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their ability to pay rent and also must provide financial documentation as part of the application.
Applications can be found on The Pettengill House website: http://www.pettengillhouse.org/newburyport_rent_assistance.aspx.
Applicants can fill out the application form online and upload the required documentation directly to the site for submission or print a copy of the application and mail it along with the required documentation to The Pettengill House Inc., 21 Water Street, Suite 4A, Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913.
Copies of the application can be obtained by calling The Pettengill House at 978-463-8801. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all funds allocated for the program have been disbursed.
