NEWBURYPORT — The city's Department of Public Services has declared a snow emergency street parking ban effective Thursday at 12 a.m.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice, according to a press release.
The department turns on the flashing blue emergency beacons at major intersections across the city six hours in advance of the parking ban's start to provide advance warning to residents, businesses and visitors. The lights were to be activated Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Parking is prohibited on all public ways. Any vehicle parked on a public way is subject to towing at the owner’s expense, the release said.
During a parking ban, the city’s towing priorities are based on access needs for emergency vehicles along with the type and duration of the event.
Residents may park free of charge in city-controlled municipal surface lots until the ban has been rescinded. Owners of vehicles parked in the municipal lots must remove their vehicles within 12 hours after the parking ban is lifted so crews can properly clear those lots, according to the city.
Parking ban status information is provided at www.cityofnewburyport.com or by calling 978-463-0472.
