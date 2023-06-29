NEWBURYPORT — The following is important important holiday schedule information for trash and recycling disposal and yard waste facility availability.
There will be a one-day delay for the days after July 4 for recycling and trash pick-up due to the Independence Day holiday, as it falls on a Tuesday. Neighborhoods which usually have pick-ups on Tuesday will get pick-up on Wednesday, July 5; routes that are typically picked up on Wednesdays will get pick-up on Thursday, July 6 and so on, with Friday routes getting pick-up on Saturday, July 8. The downtown district is excepted: the Friday pick-up downtown will still be on Friday, July 7.
The monthly drop-off at the Colby Farm Lane Recycling Center will not be on the first Saturday of the month, rather, on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to noon for the monthly recycling of mattresses and box springs, motor oil, tires, electronics, appliances (large and small), fluorescent and LED bulbs, bicycles, white non-food Styrofoam, anti-freeze, cardboard, rigid plastic, metal, tires, and rechargeable batteries. As always, please do not drop off any material at the recycling center when it is closed.
The Municipal Yard Waste Facility on Colby Farm Lane will be open on Saturday, July 1, with normal business hours of 7:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Those who need to buy a sticker can do so you may order it by visiting the home page of the city of Newburyport (cityofnewburyport.com) click on Make a Payment, and look for Online Payments Center. The stickers will be mailed to residents but they can use their email receipt for entry until the sticker arrives.
The next household hazardous waste day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 for disposal of oil-based paint and household chemicals. That will be located at the Department of Public Services at 16A Perry Way, from 8 a.m. to noon. Document shredding service will be available- first box free, subsequent boxes shredded at $5 per box.
The Fiscal 2023-2024 Environmental Health Information Guide, which includes the yearly trash and recycling calendar, was recently mailed to all Newburyport residents. If you did not receive one, it is available on the city’s website. or you can pick one up at City Hall.
Food Waste/Organics: Those thinking about signing up for curbside composting, here’s your chance to get a free starter kit (bin & liners, $28 value). See the website of Black Earth Compost who offers weekly food waste pick-up.
