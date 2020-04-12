NEWBURYPORT – The management company for the James Steam Mill apartments in the South End says it has worked to keep tenants informed and to keep surfaces in public areas sanitized while respecting the privacy of the residents there.
Bridget Dornbach, in-house counsel for SHP Management Corp., said the company made sure flyers were posted over the past few weeks and efforts made to keep residents informed about measures to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re recommending you really need to follow the lead of local health officials and the CDC,” she said, adding that the company put up posters and distributed information to residents.
Dornbach acknowledged one of the two elevators in the renovated 1845 mill building at 1 Charles St., which includes many elderly residents and some tenants with disabilities, is under repair and inoperable.
“It’s unfortunate timing,” she said Friday. “One of the two elevators has been down” for routine maintenance and “is expected to be back up in four weeks.”
In the meantime, maintenance workers regularly sanitize the one work elevator, all stair railings, mailboxes and other surfaces in public areas of the mill, which has almost 100 apartments.
She said recommendations to tenants included frequent handwashing, staying at home if possible, and calling a doctor if a tenant feels sick.
“If a tenant becomes aware they tested positive, we ask that they notify management,” Dornbach said. “We have no knowledge of anyone at the property testing positive. As of today (Friday), we didn’t have any information related to that.”
“The maintenance staff continues to be onsite to handle emergency work orders, while trying to respect people’s privacy unless there’s an emergency,” she said.
In general, Dornbach said the public awareness efforts at James Steam Mill mirror the kind of information about social distancing – keeping at least six feet from other people – and sanitation promoted by local, state and national officials.
“I think it’s on everyone’s radar but we are doing our best to keep residents informed,” she said.
James Steam Mill has almost 100 apartments, mostly one-bedroom units with seven two-bedroom apartments. It was converted to apartments in 1984, according to the company website.
SHP Management Corp. manages housing in several New England states, as well as Illinois, Ohio and Florida, Dornbach said.
Although SHP Management oversees James Steam Mill, other subsidized housing units in Newburyport are managed by the city’s Housing Authority.
In a recent Daily News story, a Housing Authority official said the authority has been taking precautions to make sure its buildings are clean and its residents are educated about how to stay safe.
The Newburyport Housing Authority owns and manages 142 units of state-aided housing for families, elderly people and people with disabilities, with properties that include the Sullivan Building, Horton Terrace and Kelleher Gardens, as well as numerous houses throughout the city.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
