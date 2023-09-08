NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents an auction special event, featuring artist talks, bonus raffle drawings, and the opening of silent auction art and design bidding on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Ten auction artists will give artist talks starting at 1:30 p.m.
Artist talks will be given by Nancy Cahan, Stoney, Susan Spellman, Joseph Ferlazzo, Cari Palmer Lord, Rick Hamilton, Christine Molitor Johnson, Adrienne Silversmith, Cheryl Dyment and Eric Steeves. There will be a break between artist talks at 2:45 p.m. for a bonus raffle drawing for a Taste of Newburyport bag.
After the talks conclude, a second bonus raffle drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m. for two mini paintings by Hamilton. Anyone who purchases grand prize raffle tickets in person on Sunday will automatically be entered into these two bonus raffle drawings that take place during the special event.
For the more detailed information on the event, visit https://newburyportart.org/naa-events/2023-auction-special-event.
In addition to the artist talks, silent auction art and design bidding opens to the public in the upstairs Hartson Gallery at 1 p.m. in person on Sunday.
Newburyport Art’s silent auction is sponsored by Matter Communications. Bidding on silent auction items is open to the general public from Sunday through Sept. 20. Bidding will reopen on auction night, Sept. 23, where auction ticket holders will have the final opportunity to place bids.
Also on view in the Sargent Gallery is the “Live Auction Art Exhibitio”n and the Hills Gallery is hosting “Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective,” which will have a public reception on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
