NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents “Thru My Lens,” a collection of work by photographer Subroto Mukherjee.
Mukherjee’s exhibition is the latest installment of the member spotlight series in the Mural Gallery – a space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first-floor Sargent Gallery to the Hartson Gallery on the second floor.
“Thru My Lens” can be seen through Feb. 12. The exhibition is on view along with the “Winter Juried Show,” the gallery’s first juried exhibition of the new year.
Mukherjee is a professional photographer based in Chelmsford. He specializes in outdoor, landscape and street photography as well as portraits, and recently has been exploring aerial (drone) photography in his work.
His exposure to mixed cultures — from growing up in India, living in the U.S., and visiting 25-plus countries — helps him bring a new perspective to his work, according to a NAA news release.
Viewers can expect to see a collection of work that is reflective of his travels as well as his eye for simplicity and the core elements of design such as line and unity, the release said.
Mukherjee has previously been awarded and published in local galleries over the years. He has shot for a variety of projects, including weddings, high school senior portraits and Indian classical dance portraits.
He can be contacted for any photography-related projects through his website: subrotomukherjee.smugmug.com.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays.
The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery, is available at newburyportart.org.
