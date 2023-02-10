NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presented its “Winter Juried Show, an exhibition showcasing 130 works by 95 member artists.
The gallery received more than 300 submissions from nearly 200 artists in the region. Juror Lynne Allen, an internationally decorated artist, professor and artist advocate, curated the exhibition to feature works across a diversity of mediums.
On Jan. 28, artists and NAA community members gathered in the galleries for a reception and awards ceremony presented by Allen.
Best in Show: “Lucia,” Christine Bobek;
Best in 3-D: “Picnic on Petrified Rock,” Judy Robinson-Cox;
Best in Drawing: “Solitude,” DJ Kolodziej Stawasz;
Best in Painting: “Land I Have Loved,” Heather Karp;
Best in Photography: “Motif 1 Reflection #7,” Skip Montello;
Best in Print: “Cat State,” Chris Robinson;
Best in Still Life: “3 on the Sill,” Diane Fawley.
Honorable mentions include:
“Rowley Marsh — September,” Dorothy Aham; “Horn Pond Swan,” Barry Berman; “Oceans Threads,” Grace Burr; “Green River,” Lisa Clark; “Gossip,” Phyllis Dolobowsky; “Count the Waves,” Jeff Fioravanti; “Sicily,” Diane Francis; “Ethereal Dunes, Plum Island,” Karen Futral; “Chasing Clouds,” Ann Gillespie; “Windswept,” Kelley Hails; “White Water Blues,” Law Hamilton; “The Blizzard,” Olga Hayes; “In Solidarity,” Mena Levit; “Sand Dunes,” Barbara Lussier; “Lonesome,” Subroto Mukherjee; “Saxophone Player,” Jenny Pivor; “Sunset on the Great Marsh,” Peggy Poppe; “Two by Two,” Patricia Schappler; “Mellow Marsh Lands for Hard Shells,” Susan Stranc; “Still Life with Plums and a Peach,” Ellen Sullivan Taylor.
The Winter Juried Show runs until Feb. 25 in the Sargent, Hills and upstairs Hartson galleries. All work is for sale.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
More information as well as an online exhibition gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.