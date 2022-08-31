NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its Art Auction & Venetian Carnival on Sept. 24, an annual fundraiser which supports its mission and the Newburyport art community’s needs.
The event features competitive bidding, live painting by artist Alan Bull, a raffle, Joy Nest cocktails, artwork, and more. There are a limited number of VIP tickets. These tickets provide admission to the auction event, reserved seating during the live auction bidding, plus entry to the VIP Art Preview Celebration on Sept. 9., from 6 to 8 p.m. Join the NAA that evening to meet artists and take in a private preview viewing of its auction art exhibition.
The auction is Newburyport Art’s largest fundraising event and proceeds from all ticket sales and art purchases support the organization in its mission to promote and exhibit its members’ work, to provide education opportunities for students and artists of all ages and skills, and to enable accessibility in the visual arts for all with an emphasis on local school students and special needs adults.
The art auction exhibition is on view to the public from Sept. 10 through Sept. 21 in its first-floor Sargent and Mini Galleries and second-floor Hartson Gallery. The show will be on view concurrently with Donald Jurney’s featured artist solo exhibition in the Hills Gallery. All work is for sale. The handicap accessible gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at https://newburyportart.org/auction for both auction admission and the raffle. VIP tickets are $150 and general admission is $100.
