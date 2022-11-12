NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association recently announced its “Fall Juried Exhibition” winners, juried by Manuel Jimenez and Ho’oulunonalani of Icons at Play, a curatorial group based in Brooklyn, New York.
Best in ShowCraft: Phoebe Delaney – “Portrait with Fur Coat”; Concept: Judy Robinson-Cox – “Time Out”; Overall: Judith Larmay – “What Does Love Look Like?” and “Eydie’s Chocolates.”
Best in PaintingCraft: Phoebe Delaney – “Portrait with Fur Coat” and Tracy Meola – “Sweet Summer Plums 15”; Concept: Debbie Shirley – “Getting Air” and Mary Taggart – “Alone Together”; Overall: Judith Larmay – “What Does Love Look Like?” and “Eydie’s Chocolates.”
Best in PhotographyCraft: Dawn McDonald – “Sunkissed Reef Shark” and Tracy Bodette – “Pastel Dory on Mooring”; Concept: Renee Giffroy – “Gentle Breeze”; Overall: Robert Pecchia – “Generational.”
Best in Other 2-D Media
Craft: Sheila Bridgland – “If a tree could talk”; Concept: Judy Robinson-Cox – “Shangri-La”; Overall: Megan Chiango – “Spring Coruscation from the Other Side” and Barbara Naeser – “One. Two.. Three… .”
Best in 3-DCraft: Verne Orlosk – “Royal Cranberry”; Concept: Mark Brophy – “Tank”; Overall: Judy Robinson-Cox – “Time Out.”
All work can be see at the NAA galleries until Nov. 20. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It is closed on Monday. NAA is at 65 Water St.
