NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association, alongside their interest groups Band of Brushes and Newburyport 10, present En Plein Air, an exhibition celebrating plein air painting around New England.
The term “plein air” comes from a French expression which translates in English as “to paint outdoors”. This exhibit showcases artwork created on location by 17 artists: Band of Brushes- Dorothy Aham, Michele Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Kris Munroe, Mary Ann Varoski, and Mary Webber; Newburyport 10- Cynthia Cooper, Dale Partis Greene, Margery Jennings, Marjet Lesk, Susan Luca, Daniel J. Shaw, and Susan Spellman. Across both groups, these artists share a deep admiration and respect for nature, artmaking, and the relationship between the two.
Both Band of Brushes and Newburyport 10 meet regularly to paint together outdoors, and are always encouraging others to explore the challenges and rewards of painting en plein air. To learn more about this group and the NAA’s other featured interest groups visit newburyportart.org/featured-interest-groups-1.
En Plein Air is on view through Sept. 4 in the NAA's first-floor Sargent and Mini galleries, and in its second-floor Hartson Gallery.
A public opening reception with light refreshments takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be on view concurrently with an exhibition of artist Rick Hamilton’s work. All work is for sale. The handicap accessible gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
