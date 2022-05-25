NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents the 25th annual Regional Juried Show.
Nearly 500 submissions from over 200 artists from around the region were received. From this impressive submission pool, juror Emma Wilson, director of the Portland Art Gallery in Maine, curated the exhibition to feature over 150 works of art across a wide variety of media, celebrating the artists of New England.
The awards ceremony and opening reception of the art work is set for Saturday, May 28, from 5-7 p.m. The opportunity to meet with the artists and jurors is free and open to the public.
The show began May 20 and continues through through June 12 in all of our galleries. All work is for sale. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
