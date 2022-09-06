NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents “Donald Jurney: New Paintings,” an exhibition of 80 new paintings by NAA lifetime member and featured artist Donald Jurney.
Jurney, a North Shore artist, has been active as a painter for more than 50 years, getting his start in New York, and is most known for his landscapes, which take inspiration from the greatest art movements across the world, according to organizers.
Many paintings harken back to the 17th century Dutch style, while others lean more toward impressionism.
He prefers to begin his works by sketching en plein air, then returning to his studio to reimagine the sketches with paint. Over the years, he has painted the landscapes of the Hudson River Valley, the Berkshires, the North Shore of Massachusetts, the west of Ireland, England and France.
For this exhibition, Jurney set an ambitious goal of creating 80 new, small works to be shown. He will also be showing a large work titled “Sheep May Safely Graze,” which was recently awarded The Alden Bryan Memorial Prize for Landscape Painting from the Guild of Boston Artists. Be sure to visit the NAA’s Laura Coombs Hills Gallery to witness these never-before-seen pieces.
Jurney’s artwork is widely collected among art enthusiasts internationally. His work can be seen in permanent collections at the Oakland Museum, the Museum of the City of New York, and the Hudson River Museum.
He is represented in various locations across the United States by Quidley and Company, McColl Fine Art, Williams Fine Art Dealers, and Todd Bonita Gallery. In 2015, the NAA awarded Jurney a Lifetime Membership for his “Outstanding Contribution to the Arts”.
“Donald Jurney: New Paintings” is on view from Sept. 10 through Sept. 21 at the NAA’s first-floor Hills Gallery. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will be on view concurrently with the NAA’s 21st annual Art Auction Exhibition. All work is for sale.
The handicapped-accessible gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
