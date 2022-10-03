NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is presenting “Glass Perspectives: A Celebration of Glass & Glass Concepts” by more than 60 regional artists.
The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 16, also includes three international contributions, according to a release from the association.
Studio glass art in many forms and techniques is represented in the galleries as well as work from artists of various media and disciplines to show multiple perspectives of glass. The exhibition highlights the many functions that glass serves in society and the beauty inherent in the material properties and associations with glass, the release said.
Due to the many roles that glass plays, the United Nations declared 2022 the International Year of Glass.
Continuing its celebration of glass, which began in April, the association is hosting its largest themed exhibition of the year to celebrate all forms of glass, the physical material and art glass, as well as associations, subjects, and ideas of glass in other media.
Glass has been at the heart of many discipline, industry and societal shifts throughout the past 5,000 years due to its unique physical properties, according to the association.
Glass has play key roles in society and people’s daily lives, including its use for computer and phone screens, windows, lightbulbs, drinkware, spectacles and mirrors.
All artwork is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.