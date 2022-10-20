NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents its “Members’ Fall Juried Show” from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 in the Sargent, Hartson and Hills galleries.
This exhibition features the artwork of 86 artist members across a variety of mediums: painting, drawing, sculpture, design and fine craft, mixed media, photography, printmaking and digital art. The work showcases a wide breadth of techniques – from traditional to contemporary.
The annual show is a longtime favorite of its members, and this year’s show promises to impress, according to organizers.
The exhibition was juried by Manuela Jimenez and Ho’oulunonalani (Ho’o). The duo are members of Icons at Play, a curatorial group that aims to integrate cultural trends with the way people experience art jewelry.
Jimenz and Ho’o boast wide-ranging collective professional experience while remaining committed to art education, with teaching experience at the Rhode Island School of Design, Parsons School of Design and Pratt Institute, among others.
The association will host an awards reception in its galleries Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and is an opportunity to meet the artists selected to participate in the exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.
All work is for sale. The association, located at 65 Water St., Newburyport, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It is closed Mondays.
