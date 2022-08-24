NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art Association presents Rick Hamilton, an exhibition of paintings by NAA featured artist Rick Hamilton.
Maine-based artist's work is called emotion-driven and inventive, starting from his personal experiences and evolving with his imagination.
"He does not work with reference images or models while creating these colorful, expressive, mixed media pieces. Instead, he relies on memory, resulting in artwork that is simultaneously thick with layers and light and care-free in form. In addition to the wilderness of Maine, Hamilton is inspired by his travels in the Caribbean and by artist Amedeo Modigliani," the NAA said in a statement. "Rick is known in the community for his generosity, and was awarded this exhibition as a 'thank you' for donating his artwork which sold for a high bid at Newburyport Art’s annual auction last year."
As part of his exhibition, some of his artist tools will be displayed to illustrate his newer mixed media methods.
Hamilton has been painting since 1999, when a young neighbor of his on Portland’s Eastern Promenade invited him to join her in painting one day. After experimenting with paint that day, Hamilton went out and purchased his first painting set. Ever since, art-making has become an essential part of his life and he continues to push the boundaries of innovation when it comes to his paintings, according to the NAA.
Rick Hamilton is on view through Sept. 4 in the NAA's first-floor Hills Gallery. Please join the NAA on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. for an opening reception and opportunity to meet with the artist. The show will be on view concurrently with the NAA-affiliated Band of Brushes and Newburyport 10’s annual exhibition, En Plein Air. All work is for sale. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
