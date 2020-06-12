NEWBURYPORT — With its doors temporarily closed and staff laid off since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Newburyport Art Association is seeking donations for its NAA New Dawn capital campaign so it can continue to provide access to art in the community.
The campaign, accessible on the association’s website, aims to raise $50,000 to cover operating expenses and prepare for the organization's reopening.
Warren Moskowitz, president of the board of directors, said when the pandemic struck, the association not only closed, but the board also made the difficult decision to lay off its staff — including its executive director, assistant director, bookkeeper, associate and numerous part-time art teachers — to keep the organization moving forward.
But Moskowitz said behind the building’s temporarily closed doors, the board of directors is planning for the future. He noted the organization’s mission in providing art exhibitions, art education and outreach to Newburyport residents and said it hopes to return soon even stronger than before.
“As it turns out, we discovered there is a lot of work to do even with the building closed, so we’ve been working like crazy,” Moskowitz said.
In an email to The Daily News, Sara Demrow Dent, a member of the board of directors, said that as a nonprofit, the association has no revenue stream and had to postpone its major fundraiser, the annual Art Auction & Party, which will be held virtually in September.
“We are launching our New Dawn fundraising campaign and need as much help as possible from our community,” Dent said, noting the campaign’s $50,000 goal will hopefully allow the association to reopen in late July or August.
“This is an aggressive plan but I know we can all come together to do it,” Dent added. “Art is at the heart of our community and it is what heals and brings people together — it is what is needed now more than ever.”
Since the association launched in 1948, it has become the cornerstone of the city’s art scene, boasting more than 600 artist and nonartist members from Greater Newburyport and beyond.
Last year, the organization awarded $12,000 in scholarships to high school seniors through its ArtLink program and increased the size of its OpArt program for developmentally disabled artists while also expanding its educational offerings and presenting more than 40 juried and open art exhibits.
Moskowitz also emphasized the importance of the New Dawn campaign as a necessary tool for the association to stay afloat.
“It’s a good institution for Newburyport, which is such a cultural center, and if people value that they should really think about contributing to our campaign,” Moskowitz said. “We can’t run this organization without additional funding. It’s not self-supporting. Art sales are only a small fraction of what it requires to run the place.”
With hope of keeping the city feeling artistically vibrant during the pandemic, the association set up an exhibit of abstract sculptures with colored lights that are visible from the street through the building’s windows. In addition, the Range Lights Sculpture Garden behind the NAA building has been kept open to the public.
For more information on the Newburyport Art Association or to donate to the New Dawn capital campaign, visit https://newburyportart.org/.
