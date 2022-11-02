NEWBURYPORT — The art of local resident Tina Rawson will be featured this month at the Hills Gallery at the Newburyport Art Association
A reception will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the NAA located at 65 Water St, Newburyport. The art show, "Creative Connections: Contemporary Art," runs from Nov. 23 until Dec. 4, and is described as being a tribute to the place and people that Rawson loves.
Rawson's show takes up where "Constellation of Friends," an astrological painting series, left off.
"Creative Connections: Contemporary Art" connects the dots between heritage, heart, eye, and interests, according to Rawson, who adds the show expresses her experiences of love and life as seen through the eye of a contemporary female artist.
Connections with friends, mythology, children, landscapes, and memories, combined with celestial questions of the bigger picture, led her to create the paintings, she added.
The "Constellation of Friends" paintings, her new series "To Be" (contemporary en-plein air paintings), and tarot card art will be on display. Made with acrylic paints, gold leaf, resin, spray paint, carved markings and more, these paintings show the bright colors Rawson gleans, where others may not, and the hope she has despite challenging times.
Rawson is a member of the Newburyport Art Association, and a North Shore Atelier participant. Recently she funneled extra time at home during the pandemic into breaking out her brushes, painting, and training with Amira Rahim of the Better Than Art School (BTAS). She has been featured in "Clover & Bee's" inaugural issue, many group art shows across the state, a solo show at the Wenham Museum, and the Art Queens online exhibit Inner Power.
