NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art and the Newburyport Preservation Trust recently announced that the trust’s 100th historic house plaque has been awarded to NAA’s building at 65 Water St.
The plaque commemorates the 1796 construction of the “New Brick Store” at the head of Mr. Anthony Davenport’s wharf. A celebration takes place Friday at 1 p.m. with a short program of historical presentations, light refreshments, and photo opportunities.
The plaque has been donated by the Newburyport Preservation Trust to acknowledge the historical significance of the building as the last remaining original wharf, shop, and house site in Newburyport.
The shopkeeper in 1796 was Henry Poor (1769-1853) whose third-great grandfather was the immigrant John Poore (1615-1684) who arrived in Newbury ca. 1642, according to the trust.
A Newburyport Art official said they were thrilled to be the recipient and asked public to join in celebrating this major milestone and commemorating the history of the building.
A cornerstone of Newburyport’s arts scene, NAA, has over 500 members. Artists exhibit work in a full calendar of open, juried, invitational, featured artist and featured interest group shows. NAA also offers educational programming and supports two important community outreach programs – ArtLink & OpArt.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
