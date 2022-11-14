NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art is exhibiting the work of Shana Duncan in its latest installment of the "Member Spotlight" series held in the Mural Gallery.
Duncan’s Spotlight, a collection of 10 paintings, is titled "Talitha Koum," an Aramaic phrase meaning “little girl, arise.”
The exhibition opened Nov. 4 in the Mural Gallery – the hallway and staircase that bridge and connect the ground-level Sargent Gallery and upper-level Hartson Gallery.
Duncan was introduced to art in late 2019 as a way to heal. She began experimenting with clay while her daughter was sculpting and found freedom in the experience, according to a news release.
From there, she felt inspired to add colored pencils, canvases, brushes and acrylic paints into the mix, allowing her to express herself in ways she had not previously.
When the pandemic began in March 2020, Duncan took the solitude as an opportunity to dig deeper into her creative side, uncovering her true self in the process, the release said.
Duncan said she hopes to someday be an inspiration to others, especially children, showing them the power of using creativity and the arts, coupled with traditional modalities, to heal, according to Newburyport Art officials.
"Talitha Koum" and Newburyport Art’s "Fall Juried Show" are on exhibit through Nov. 20.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
For more information, go to newburyportart.org.
