NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association announced it is presenting various scholarship opportunities for high school students in support of their art education. Full details can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
In collaboration with the Hemphill Family Foundation and the Massachusetts College of Art & Design, a full scholarship is available for a virtual format seat at MassArt’s Pre-College Summer Studios program. This dynamic and engaging program is a four-week intensive experience in art making and critical thinking. Students will develop the discipline required to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavors while also producing work for their portfolios. Applicants must be entering the 11th or 12th grade at one of the following high schools: Amesbury, Haverhill, Newburyport, Pentucket, Timberlane or Triton. The deadline to apply is March 13, and applications can be made online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Through its ArtLink program and donors, the NAA is also offering eight scholarships — varying in amount from $500 to $2,500 and totaling in the amount of $9,250 across awards — to regional area graduating seniors who will be pursuing art, art education, and/or arts management in higher education. The deadline for applications is April 15.
More details, as well as the scholarship application form, can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
These eight scholarships are made possible with the support of the Hemphill Family Foundation, the Ronald Emmerling Family, the Biese Family, the Arbeit-Cheney Charitable Fund, and many additional individual gifts.
