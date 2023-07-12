NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents the 22nd Annual Exhibition of the Abstract Artists Group of New England (AAGNE). The show highlights the work of the NAA’s abstract featured interest group and includes 25 abstract artists in the Hartson and Sargent Galleries. Works will be on display from July 13 to 23. Join members of the AAGNE on Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m. for an opening reception.
This exhibition showcases a wide variety of artistic styles and mediums that celebrate a love of the abstract. While the works displayed are not traditional landscape or figure pieces, some artists were inspired by the essence of a scene and chose to depict an abstraction of source material. Viewers are encouraged to let go of their desire to search for realistic objects, and instead are invited to experience the shape, line, color, and texture that can evoke emotion, recollection, or simply connection.
This show includes the work of both established and emerging artists: Muriel Angelil, Pam Baker, Karen Battles, Pam Bearor-Amiralian, Daryl Brown, Eve Cabral, Tarja Cockell, Judy Robinson-Cox, Rosalie Cuticchia, Donna DiGiovanni, Carin Doben, Susan Duane, Renee Giffroy, Marcia Herson, Ethel Hills, Tricia Jones, Steve Levin, Barbara London, Madalene Murphy, Sinikka Nogelo, Lisa Panaccione, Suzie Papin, Jenny Pivor, Anika Ellison Savage and Heidi Caswell Zander.
The Abstract Artists Group of New England exhibit runs concurrently alongside the NAA Featured Artist solo show of Bob Pecchia’s work in the Hills Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.