NEWBURYPORT - Newburyport Art (NAA) presents "A Life in Color," a collection of work by NAA artist Rick Hamilton, which is part of its “Art Around Town” program. Seven new paintings by Hamilton are currently on view and available through March 28, at Metzy’s Cantina, at 5 Boston Way, Newburyport.
On March 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Metzy’s will be hosting a meet-the-artist event with Hamilton and will have live music and refreshments. An online gallery for "A Life in Color" is also available at newburyportart.org.
“Art Around Town” is a new partnership program between Newburyport Art and local businesses to showcase member artists’ work. This new program plans to broaden the impact of the arts in the Newburyport community by introducing locals to NAA area artists. By installing collections of art in businesses across town, Newburyport Art hopes to further support its members and encourage new dialogues between artists and members of the community.
Based in Maine, Hamilton is well known for his emotion-driven, inventive, and colorful mixed media pieces. He relies on memory rather than reference images or models, resulting in artwork that is simultaneously thick with layers and light, even care-free, in form. Viewers can expect to see a body of work that is bold in color and playful in nature. Metzy’s Cantina, a vibrant and inviting local restaurant, offers the perfect venue for Rick’s work, almost as if the paintings were made exactly for Metzy’s itself.
In the NAA galleries at 65 Water Street, the Winter Juried Show is currently on view and running concurrently with Hamilton’s show. On March 1, Newburyport Art will turn over the Sargent gallery to display the Young & Budding Artists Exhibition, an installation of work by local youth. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.