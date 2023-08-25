NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art recently announced its 22nd annual Art Auction Exhibition kicks off Friday at the Sargent, Hartson and Mini galleries.
The exhibition, which runs until Sept. 20, features 50 live auction and 25 silent auction pieces.
An auction party, the culminating event and largest NAA fundraiser of the year, takes place Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
The free opening night reception takes places Friday from 5:30 to 8.
Seventy-five area artists have donated works for the auction to support NAA programming and mission initiatives and to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
The exhibition provides a chance to preview the auction experience. NAA thanked the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation for being the major sponsor of its 75th anniversary celebrations and auction.
The opening night reception doubles as the NAA’s Artists Appreciation Night to recognize the donating artists. This event features one-night-only artwork for sale and a one-night-only raffle drawing for anyone who purchases a main auction raffle ticket. The opening reception also provides a first look at silent auction artwork that will be available for bidding starting Sept. 10.
Bidding will open Sept. 10 at the NAA galleries with a special event from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring another raffle draw.
The annual art auction and party features 75 works of art and design available for competitive bidding, 20 to 30 packages available for silent auction bidding, three grand prize raffle drawings on the night of the auction, and live painting by artist Alan Bull, catered food, and a signature cocktail.
The sculpture garden space will transform with tents, lights, and decor that sparkles and glitters in celebration of 75 years of serving the community through art.
This is Newburyport Art’s largest fundraising event of the year, which provides the money needed to support its mission of promoting and exhibiting members’ work, and providing art education and access to the visual arts for the entire community.
Tickets for the Sept. 23 auction can be found at: newburyportart.org/auction.
The auction art exhibition runs concurrently with “Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective”, on view in the Hills Gallery from Aug. 25 to Sept. 19. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The gallery is closed Monday. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
More details are available at newburyportart.org.
