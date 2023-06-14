NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents A Point of View, a collection of work by NAA artist Vivien Colon Lebron, which is part of its “Art Around Town'' program.
“The world is a beautiful place but there are elements not always immediately visible, and this is what I try to paint," Colon Lebron said.
Her work is currently on view and available for purchase through Aug. 2, at Metzy’s Cantina, at 5 Boston Way, Newburyport. An online gallery for A Point of View is also available at newburyportart.org.
Drawing inspiration from quintessential New England scenes, Colon Lebron incorporates visual elements that pay homage to the region's rich cultural history. From the lively coastal scenes that capture the essence of bustling harbors to the vibrant depictions of city life, these works evoke a sense of familiarity and nostalgia, resonating deeply with both local residents and visitors alike.
“Art Around Town” is a new partnership program between Newburyport Art and local businesses to showcase member artists’ work. This new program plans to broaden the impact of the arts in the Newburyport community by introducing locals to NAA area artists. By installing collections of art in businesses across town, Newburyport Art hopes to further support its members and encourage new dialogues between artists and members of the community.
In the NAA galleries at 65 Water Street, the regional juried show is currently on view and running concurrently with Colon Lebron’s show. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.