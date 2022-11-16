NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art will host a book launch for two of its members: artist Susan Spellman and author Donna Marie Seim.
Spellman and Seim will present their new children’s book, “Troll Forest: A Norwegian Tale,” on Saturday, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include a talk by Seim as she discusses her inspiration for the story and a live illustration demonstration from Spellman.
Spellman has been a NAA artist member since 1996 and is a member of the Newburyport Ten Plein Air painters.
Over the course of her career, she has illustrated more than 40 children’s books. She has also illustrated seven additional books by Seim.
Outside of her illustrating career, Spellman nurtures her passion for the fine arts, showing her plein air, drawing, and portraiture work in numerous galleries and art organizations across the North Shore. For more information, visit Spellman’s website at www.spellmancollection.com.
Seim is an award-winning children’s book author, with “Troll Forest” being her fourth illustrated children’s story book.
Children’s literature has always been her passion, and has written four novels for older children as well as an adult travel book. She holds a BSSW in social welfare from Ohio State University and a master of arts in special education from Lesley University. To learn more about Seim and her work, visit her website at www.donnaseim.com.
Newburyport Art galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays.
The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
