NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association, in collaboration with the Newburyport Local Cultural Council will be hosting a drawing marathon-fundraiser from Nov. 2 to 4, in memory and honor of NAA and NLCC Board Member Peter Kimmins, who passed away in March.
The purpose of the event is to preserve Kimmins' artistic legacy within the community of Newburyport and establish regular drawing sessions in his name. Promoting and overseeing Wednesday night drawing at the NAA was Peter's passion. Newburyport Art will also be using donations to create a memorial scholarship in his name. The event will be held in the galleries of the Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water St, Newburyport.
Everyone is invited and welcome to participate—there are numerous ways to be involved: artists of all media can join to sketch; community members can take advantage of the opportunity to have family or pet portraits created; art lovers can purchase unique drawings made during the event while also supporting a great cause; and anyone can contribute any dollar amount to help establish the memorial fund for Peter, a much-loved Newburyport community member.
Kimmins was born and raised in Massachusetts, growing up in Watertown before attending the Rhode Island School of Design. His natural talent for illustration and graphic design combined with meticulous attention to detail lead to a fruitful career as an illustrator, graphic designer, and creative director. Peter was also a very active member in the local arts community, volunteering his time, and using every opportunity he could to promote the arts.
— Nov. 2, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. kicks off the event with Kimmins' favorite traditional drawing session. Registration is required and artists will be donating sketches to be for sale.
— Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be a continuation of the marathon with family-friendly drawing sessions including still life and portraiture– pets are welcome. Registration is not required. NAA will again ask participating artists to donate sketches and the public is invited to purchase them. All proceeds will benefit the fund being developed in his name.
— Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. marks the final day of the event, with a drop-in drawing session until 5 p.m. The day will conclude with a free, public reception to honor Kimmins and to thank all participating artists, models, portrait-sitters, art purchasers, and donors.
Donations and participation sign-up can be made by following this link: https://form.jotform.com/222845919215158.
