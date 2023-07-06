NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents Drawing Newburyport History: Ethel Reed and the Gilded Age, a pop-up drawing event in the Hartson Gallery. Come celebrate the most famous yet basically unknown Newburyport artist.
Join NAA on Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a free event where the cast of Theater in the Open’s Lady Windermere’s Fan will pose in costume. At the same time, Sierra Gitlin, administrative assistant at the Museum of Old Newbury, presents a brief history of the work and life of this enigmatic Newburyport native. This event is open to all, whether those want to draw, observe the drawing, learn about Reed, or experience costumes evocative of the Gilded Age.
Reed’s impoverished upbringing on Kent Street gave no hint that she would one day become the leading female poster artist of the Gilded Age. At the age of 21, Reed made her debut as an artist and achieved international acclaim, running in the same circles as Oscar Wilde and Aubrey Beardsley. Then, she all but disappeared, but left a huge legacy of her poster art behind her.
Viewers are encouraged to visit the NAA's exhibitions, on view until Sunday, July 9. On display in the Hartson Gallery is Life Drawing: The Figure and Coloring Our World by the Watercolor Interest Group on view in the first floor Sargent and Hills Galleries. Elisa Vanelli’s Artist Spotlight show Deep Blue can be found in the Mural Gallery.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Located at 65 Water St., Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
