NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents Deep Blue, a member spotlight exhibition by Elisa Vanelli through July 9. Her work is inspired by her love and connection with animals that come to life through her work. Elisa’s exhibition is the latest installment of the Member Spotlight Series in the NAA’s Mural Gallery, a space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first-floor Sargent Gallery to the Hartson Gallery on the second floor.
Vanelli made her first sculpture in 2019, and has since dedicated herself to her sculptural work. Her work aims to raise awareness about protecting wildlife and preserving the natural habitats of the creatures she depicts. Her sculptures have their own unique energy.
Join Vanelli for a meet-the-artist event on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Stay to enjoy the opening reception (5 to 7 p.m.) for the NAA’s Watercolor Interest Group exhibition Coloring Our World, which is on view in the first floor Sargent and Hills Galleries concurrent with Elisa’s Spotlight. Also showing is Life Drawing /The Figure upstairs in the Hartson Gallery.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. On Friday, July 7, the galleries are open until 7 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
