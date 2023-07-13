NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents Moments, a featured artist photography exhibition by Bob Pecchia on view in the Hills Gallery through July 24, with an opening reception on July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Pecchia’s primary focus has been landscape, seascape and cityscape images. After retiring from a career in higher education, his passion for photography has continued to grow. His educational and professional experiences in theater have enhanced his development as a photographer.
“Over the past decade, I have been continuing to develop my photography skills, a never-ending process. In addition, I continually am reminded that the beauty that surrounds us can be obvious, but much of it must be uncovered slowly,” Pecchia said.
Pecchia’s work is in over 40 states and 20 countries, and has received numerous awards. He enjoys the process of taking photographs, and the discoveries he makes along the way, but notes that it can take years for a photographer to get that one image they are seeking. He never really considered wildlife photography to be a personal interest, but over the past few years it has become an extremely enjoyable part of what he does. While it can challenge his patience, the opportunity to experience the natural world is priceless.
Also on view in the Hartson and Sargent galleries is the Abstract Artists Group of New England 22nd annual exhibition. Visit NAA’s mural gallery to see the Member Spotlight Exhibition; Women who sailed Tall ships, by Rebecca Klementovich.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.