NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport, MA - Newburyport Art (NAA) is pleased to announce Ink & Paper, a featured Iinterest goup show by the North of Boston Print Collaborative. This exhibition showcases the work of nine local and regional printmakers, on view in the Hartson and Mural Galleries. Works will be on display through Aug. 20.
Established in 2004, North of Boston Print Collaborative is a growing group of artists who share a love of printmaking. This exhibit highlights a variety of printmaking styles, including monotype, collage, woodcut, etching, drypoint, silkscreen and collagraph. The group gathers on a monthly basis to critique work, share ideas and go on field trips.
The show features work by the following printmakers: Muriel Angelil, Michele Champion, Susan Dosick, Amy Hourihan, Elizabeth Lorayne, Kathleen Reming, Chris Robinson and Mary Carolyn Weber. Ink & Paper by North of Boston Print Collaborative runs concurrently alongside the photography interest group show, Capturing the Moment, on view in the Sargent, Hills, and Mini Galleries.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed Monday. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Founded in 1948, Newburyport Art is dedicated to promoting and exhibiting members’ work and to providing art education and access to the visual arts for the entire community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.