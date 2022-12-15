NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents By Land and By Sea by John Kessler. This latest installment of the Member Spotlight Series can be found in the newly designated Mural Gallery — the hallway and staircase bridging the downstairs Sargent Gallery and upstairs Hartson Gallery.
Through a variety of 16 oil paintings, Kessler shares his artistic interpretation of the beauty of New England. Representing the land, Kessler depicts woods, trails, rivers, and lakes of his surroundings. Common subjects include working farms and aging barns, which offer a nostalgic reminder of life on the New England coast not too long ago. To represent the sea, Kessler seeks to capture the ever-changing nature of light reflecting on the water. He hopes that his paintings capture a unique sense of place for others to enjoy that might typically go unnoticed, according to the NAA.
Kessler typically works with oil paints. After retiring from a successful engineering career, Kessler focused his attention on art which had been an interest of his throughout his entire life. While he typically works representationally, the viewer will often find the influence of Impressionism in his paintings. He creates much of his artwork in the studio, but occasionally works en plein air.
By Land and By Sea is now on view through Dec. 23. The public is invited to visit the gallery on Saturday, from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet with the artist for a light reception as part of Newburyport Art’s Holiday Party. Floral Pastels and Miniatures as well as the Members’ Holiday Show are on view concurrently with By Land and By Sea. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. two 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
