NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents “Random Passages,” a collection of work by NAA master artist Stoney Stone that is part of its “Art Around Town’’ program.
Thirteen new works line the dining room walls of Metzy’s Cantina in Newburyport. These professionally framed photographs will be on view and available for purchase through May 31 at the cantina, 5 Boston Way.
On April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., Metzy’s will be host a meet-the-artist event with Stone and provide live music as well. An online gallery for “Random Passages” is available at newburyportart.org.
“Art Around Town” is a partnership program between NAA and local businesses to exhibit member artists’ work. The program aims to expand the influence of the arts in the community by introducing work by NAA artists to local residents and visitors through new venues.
Stone has been a professional photographer for more than 50 years and recently retired from his nearly 12-year tenure as a staff photographer at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.
Stone’s personal photography has always been a significant part of his life, enriched by the skills and techniques he acquired during his professional career. He is a master artist at NAA, a juried member of the Rockport Art Association, and a juried member of the Marblehead Art Association.
Stone shares his knowledge by leading photo workshops at NAA and the Ipswich Museum’s Dow Arts Program. He is working on ongoing photography projects for the Trustees of Reservations at the Crane Estate and Reservation, the Ipswich Museum, and The Orchestra on the Hill.
Stone is also a founding member of the new Ipswich Art Association and believes that participating in and appreciating all forms of art is crucial to living a successful and fulfilling life.
At the NAA galleries at 65 Water St., the master artists exhibition is on view and running concurrently with Stone’s show.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. NAA is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
For more information: newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.