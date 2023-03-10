NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents “Color and Culture,” a collection of works by artist Tammy Bottner, through Sunday.
Bottner, a physician, author and Newburyport native, draws inspiration from her picturesque surroundings as well as her travels abroad.
Using acrylic paints, inks and collage methods, Bottner pays tribute to diverse cultures she has visited, resulting in a body of work that is energetic and whimsical, according to an NAA release.
Bottner said her work is inspired by real places and people, as well as idyllic, imaginary ones. Some works depict groups of mysterious figures coming together in loving, wise harmony.
Others show imaginary, exotic cities full of symbols from different cultures and times. Her paintings are a synthesis of abstract forms, an exploration of color, and elements of the natural world, the release said.
Viewers can expect to see vibrant paintings that feature an interplay between abstract and realistic elements.
Bottner’s exhibition is the latest installment of the “Member Spotlight Series” in the Mural Gallery – a space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first-floor Sargent Gallery to the Hartson Gallery on the second floor.
The exhibition can be seen concurrently with the “Young and Budding Artists Exhibition,” the gallery’s display of work by regional youths in Grades 1-12.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery, is available at newburyportart.org.
