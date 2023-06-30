NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents Life Drawing: The Figure, a pop-up show in the Hartson Gallery through July 9 featuring artwork created by artists who participate in our Wednesday night life drawing sessions. The works in the show are the outputs from sessions as well as their further development in the studio.
Proceeds from sales directly support the artists and the Peter Kimmins Memorial Fund that covers model and facilitator fees. Wednesday Night Peter Kimmins Drawing Sessions are ongoing and available to members and non-members for a fee. To sign up for our drawing sessions please visit our website and select “Classes and Workshops” under Programs.
Participating exhibition artists include: Gerry Bresnahan, Michele Champion, Megan Chiango, Janet Collette, Robert Dwelley, Amy Vander Els, Robyn Giarla, Victoria Hendrickson, Claudia Karimi, Jan Ledoux, Claudia Matthews, Marge McLaughlin, Elise Morissette, R.D. Murphy, Gordon Przybyla, Russell Raby, Beth Sceery, Jill Sczepanski, Trev Stair, Myra Suraci, Jim Tinguely, Mia Thurlow and Anya Zakiewicz.
Artists worked from models in timed poses, ranging from one minute to twenty minute poses. The one minute poses allow the participants to loosen up and create dynamic figures that yield exciting results. Artists used a variety of different media such as charcoal, marker, pencil, pastel, and acrylic paint. Work featured in this exhibition also includes figurative work created by these artists outside of the Life Drawing sessions. The artwork in this show beautifully captures the unique beauty of the human form.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
