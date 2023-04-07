NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents its Master Artists Exhibition” through April 23 in the Sargent, Hills and Mural galleries.
In 2019, Newburyport Art unveiled its “Master Artist” honor, open by application to its members across all mediums. This distinction recognizes member artists who have reached a level of excellence in their chosen art form made apparent through achievements and participation in a variety of gallery showings.
The “Master Artists Exhibition” features 86 works by 49 artists.
Participating artists include Thom Adorney, J.C. Airoldi, Judy Miller Bailey, Tom Bailey, Kale Baker-Amato, Jeffrey Briggs, Lindley Briggs, Nancy Cahan, Sue Charles, Keith Demanche, Sara Demrow Dent, Mike Dorsey, Cassie Doyon, Cheryl Dyment, Wolfgang Ertl, Jeannette Steele Esposito, Karen Fitzgerald, Margie Florini, Diane Francis, Susan Kapuscinski Gaylord, Renee Giffroy, Ann Gillespie, Kelley Hails, Law Hamilton, Al Hiltz, Annalee Johnson, Ann Jones, Cindy Journey, Donald Jurney, Sandra Kavanaugh, Ryan Kelley, Judith Larmay, Peggy Luderer, Janet MacLeod, Carmela Martin, Cheryl Miller, Madalene Murphy, Timothy Neill, Maria Nemchuk, Bethany Peck, Christine Riccardi, Patricia Schappler, Debbie Shirley, Susan Spellman, Stoney Stone, Janet Sutherland, Amy Vander Els, Mary Ann Varoski and Mary Webber.
Master artists and staff will be at Newburyport Art on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. for a celebratory reception. Light refreshments will be provided.
Later this year, Newburyport Art plans to receive and review another round of applications so that other artists may join the ranks and acquire this distinction.
The galleries are free and open to the public on Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
More information, as well as an online gallery, is available at newburyportart.org.
