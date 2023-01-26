NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents "Nature’s Views: From Maine to the Cape," a collection of work by Massachusetts artist Beth H. Macy. Macy's exhibition is the latest installment of the Member Spotlight Series in the NAA’s Mural Gallery - a new space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first floor Sargent gallery to the Hartson gallery on the second floor.
Macy uses paint to bring life to the world around her. Her subject matter is inspired by the coastal New England landscape specifically in the Newbury and Newburyport area. Through color choices and intentional brush strokes, Beth strives to share the mood of her chosen scenes, highlighting the nuances, the colors, and the textures that might typically be overlooked. The versatility of oil paint allows Beth to vary her painting technique from gentle washes to explosive, thick splashes of paint. Nature Views: From Maine to the Cape puts Beth’s artistic style on full display.
Nature Views: From Maine to the Cape is on view through Jan. 31, in the Mural Gallery. The exhibition is on view concurrently with the NAA’s Winter Juried Show, the gallery’s first juried exhibition of the New Year. Join Macy for a public reception to celebrate her exhibition on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Winter Juried Show reception will overlap from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and all artwork is for sale.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at: newburyportart.org
