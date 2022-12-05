NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents its “Members’ Open Holiday Show” until Jan. 15.
As a cornerstone of the lively arts scene during the festive season, Newburyport Art continues this tradition of celebrating its members’ wide variety of work around the theme of joy. On Saturday, Dec. 3, NAA hosted its artists reception and holiday party for the exhibition.
The “Members’ Open Holiday Show,” featuring more than 100 artists, exhibits a festive and joyful experience for every viewer, according to organizers.
Some works showcase cheerful holiday landscapes and subject matter, while others offer an abstract interpretation of joy or highlight the joy found in the familiar. Three-dimensional works in marble, glass, wood and clay, as well as two-dimensional works in printmaking, acrylic, oil, photography and mixed media, among others, are also part of the show, organizers say.
This exhibition takes place in the Sargent and Hartson galleries, and other holiday gift items such as glass ornaments, pendants and NAA stemless wine glasses are located in the front window shop. Also available are a selection of brand new OpArt Holiday cards.
“Creative Connections: Contemporary Art by Tina Rawson” as well as Grace Scarlet’s “Member Spotlight: A Celebration of Color” are running concurrently with the Members’ Open Holiday Show.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays.
The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information as well as an online exhibition gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
