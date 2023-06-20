NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents the Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit on view in the NAA’s mini gallery space.
Taking place throughout the entire month of June, this gallery showing serves as a celebration of diversity and inclusion. The exhibition is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of the Merrimack Valley, demonstrating the talent that exists within the LGBTQIA community.
Newburyport Art has always been committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment within the local arts community. By joining forces with Newburyport Pride, this collaborative effort aims to amplify the voices and artistic expressions of LGBTQIAP+ artists, providing them with a prominent platform to showcase their works.
Visitors to the Pride Art Exhibit will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of creativity as they explore the various perspectives and interpretations on view.
Participating artists include: Elizabeth Borges, Mary Ellen Broderick, Lisa Ciaccia, Jess Cross, Kira Cross, Fran Dalton, Diane Fawley, Nicole Lichoulas, Barbara MacGregor, Sullivan McLellan, Jeffrey Pratt, Dorian Quinn, Julia Quirk, Paula Renda, Tiago Serpa and Natalia Zukerman.
The Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit runs concurrently alongside the 26th annual Regional Juried Show. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
\Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. he ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery, is available at newburyportart.org.
