NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents its latest exhibition, “Floral Pastels and Miniatures.”
This exhibition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Newburyport Art’s Hills Gallery through two categories of work – floral pastels and miniatures – that were loved by artist Laura Coombs Hills. More than 30 artists will exhibit their work in the show.
Hills was born in Newburyport and is one of Newburyport Art’s founders. She was a member of a flourishing group of aspiring women artists in 19th century Boston.
Hills rose to national prominence as a painter of landscapes, pastel floral subjects and miniatures. Newburyport Art is exhibiting a set of pastels used by Hills that was loaned to the gallery by artist James Tinguely, who provided two miniatures he created using her pastels.
Newburyport Garden Club is partnering with Newburyport Art for the show by creating interpretative floral arrangements to accompany the art. Garden Club will choose specific works to mirror in flowers, taking particular note of the colors, shapes and textures within the artwork.
Participating club members are Wanda Blanchard, Sue Ferlazzo, Jamie Yalla and Christine Molitor Johnson. The debut of the floral arrangements will coincide with the opening reception for the show on Dec. 17.
“Floral Pastels and Miniatures” can be seen through Jan. 15 in the first-floor Hills Gallery. The reception Dec. 17 will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays.
More information as well as an online exhibition gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
