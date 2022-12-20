NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents “Art Around Town,” a new partnership program with local businesses to showcase member artists’ work.
This program plans to broaden the impact of the arts in the community by introducing local residents to artists who live and work in neighboring communities. By installing collections of art in businesses across town, Newburyport Art hopes to further support its members and encourage dialogue between artists and members of the community.
Newburyport Art is launching this initiative at Metzy’s Cantina, 5 Boston Way, Newburyport, with local photographer Amy Conly and her collection of work, “Perspectives – Compositions of Light and Water.”
Conly is an award-winning photographer known for capturing elements of coastal life in New England. Drawn to compositions of light and water, she specializes in sharp details and bold colors of seaside landscapes and architecture.
Common subjects of her work include seascapes, boardwalks, nautical imagery and seasonal New England sights such as changing foliage. Conly often prints her photographs large scale onto stretched canvas, which results in a striking statement piece.
Five framed photographs by Conly can be seen at Metzy’s Cantina through Feb. 1. An online gallery for “Perspectives – Compositions of Light and Water” is also available at newburyportart.org.
Newburyport Art, located at 65 Water St., is hosting “Floral Pastels and Miniatures” as well as the members’ holiday show concurrently with Conly’s show.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
