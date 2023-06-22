NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents The Pippin Exhibition at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. This show marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the NAA and the Firehouse. Works on display react to the themes and aesthetics of the play, which will run 19 shows. Art will be displayed on the upper level of the Firehouse, overlooking Waterfront Park, by the theater entrance. Participating artists include Cassie Doyon, Diane Fawley, Mija Kang, L. Marie Lamarche, Kelly K. Page, Tiago Serpa, Susan Spellman and Sarah Wigglesworth. This is an evolving exhibition, and a few more artworks will be added to the show. All works are available for purchase through the NAA’s website or in the gallery with the assistance of a gallery associate.
A synopsis of Pippin from the Firehouse website:
“Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.”
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is free and open to the public Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. The Firehouse is closed on Monday and Tuesday. More information about Pippin is available at firehouse.org and the online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
The NAA is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
