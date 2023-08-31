NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art recently announced that "Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective" is on view in the Hills Gallery through Sept. 19.
This exhibition showcases paintings and sculptures made by artist Ron Emmerling throughout his life. Many of the works are for sale and quite a few that haven’t been exhibited before are on display. A free public reception will be held Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the life and art of the late Emmerling.
Emmerling, born in 1936, graduated from Pratt Institute with a degree in industrial design. His early works consisted of sculpture, pen and ink drawings, and paper collage. He owned a consultant design business in New Jersey for more than three decades.
Following a stroke in 2010, Emmerling lost the use of his right hand and arm, and taught himself to paint with his left hand. He passed away in 2021, but his work continues to live on.
His painting career began in 2013 and was heavily influenced by his background in industrial design. He rarely sketched out his ideas beforehand, and began with an idea in his head that often changed once the paint hit the canvas.
His work places an emphasis on exaggerated form and bright color. Sometimes, his paintings were inspired by current news, memories of his childhood on the Jersey Shore, or artists he admired such as Roy Lichtenstein and Alex Katz.
In describing his paintings, Emmerling wrote: “I need to paint! The response to my works gives me hope. I want others to see that life can be joyful, colorful and rewarding despite adversity.”
The 22nd annual Art Auction & Party runs concurrently alongside "Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective" on view in the Sargent, Hartson and Mini galleries.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery, is available at newburyportart.org.
Founded in 1948, Newburyport Art is dedicated to promoting and exhibiting members’ work and to providing art education and access to the visual arts for the entire community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.