NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents “Scenes of Newburyport: Celebrating 75 Years of Supporting Art in Our Community”.
This exhibition features 150 works by more than 75 artists offering a multitude of perspectives on Newburyport and the community. “Scenes of Newburyport” is the second celebratory exhibition in a series of three to celebrate the NAA’s 75th anniversary.
Artists worked in a variety of different media including photography, mixed media mosaic, pastel, oil paint, acrylic and printmaking. This show also features three works by Newburyport Art founder and painter Sam Sagrent, and three works by former President Mildred G. Hartson, who led the organization in the 1970s. The exhibition will be on view throughout the building through Aug. 6
There will be artist reception and NAA birthday party on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Mayor Sean Reardon will give some remarks, as well as the NAA board president, Scott Simmons. Stay for a mural unveiling and tour showcasing the work of muralists Felipe Ortiz and artist Erin Bligh. Refreshments and cake will be served to celebrate the artists and 75th birthday of the NAA.
Newburyport Art would like to thank the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation for sponsoring its 75th anniversary celebrations, as well as members and visitors for helping pay tribute to 75 years of celebrating the arts in the community.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Founded in 1948, Newburyport Art is dedicated to promoting and exhibiting members’ work and to providing art education and access to the visual arts for the entire community.
