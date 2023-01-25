NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents the Winter Juried Show, on view in the NAA’s Sargent, Hartson, and Hills galleries. This comprehensive show exhibits work across a diversity of disciplines including acrylic, oil, pastel, fine craft, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media, and photography. From a large submission pool of over 300 works, juror Lynne Allen curated the exhibition to feature 130 works by 95 member artists, culminating in a show that exemplifies excellence in craft.
Allen is an internationally decorated artist, professor, and artist advocate. She describes her own work as a “love affair with the forsaken.”
Utilizing found objects to create visually and conceptually compelling work, she seeks to amplify hidden voices within our society. Lynne Allen exhibits work nationally and internationally and is included in collections at the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Museum of Modern Art Library, and the New York Public Library, among others.
"Newburyport Art is thrilled to welcome Lynne as its juror, a NAA spokesperson said.
The Winter Juried Show is the NAA’s first show of the new year, which propels the organization into its 75th year of celebrating art through exhibitions and events. Visitors can expect to experience a comprehensive selection of works ranging from contemporary to traditional, as well as abstract to representational interpretations. All works are for sale.
Join members, artists, staff, and Allen at Newburyport Art on Jan. 28, from from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for a celebratory reception, with an awards presentation by Allen at 4 p.m.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
