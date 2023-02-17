NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents Town and Tide, a collection of work by Massachusetts artists Peggy Poppe and George Darcy. This dual artist exhibition is the latest installment of the Member Spotlight Series in the NAA’s Mural Gallery – a new space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first-floor Sargent gallery to the Hartson gallery on the second floor.
Town and Tide is on view through Feb. 25 in the Mural Gallery.
Peggy Poppe and George Darcy are members of the Watercolor Interest Group at NAA. They share a love of watercolor and are excited to team up and share some of their work together. Darcy has provided the scenes around “town” – many right here in Newburyport – while Poppe has painted scenes in the tidal marshes and along the coast. Viewers can expect to see a collection of 14 watercolor paintings that highlight aspects of the familiar Newburyport landscape.
The exhibition is on view concurrently with the NAA’s Winter Juried Show, the gallery’s first juried exhibition of the New Year. Join Poppe and Darcy for a meet and greet to celebrate their exhibition on Feb. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and all artwork is for sale.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
