NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents the “Young and Budding Artists Exhibition,” featuring the artwork of area students in Grades 1–12.
Year after year, this show is always among the most fun and inspiring collections that the gallery produces, according to NAA.
At its core, the exhibition is a celebration of the creativity and passion that young artists possess. From colorful paintings to intricate sculptures, the exhibition offers a diverse range of styles and techniques.
By giving young people a platform to express themselves and show their work in a professional setting, NAA hopes to encourage and inspire the next generation of artists in their future endeavors.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. NAA is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
More information and an online gallery are available at newburyportart.org.
