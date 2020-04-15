NEWBURYPORT — Lucia Moskal may not be ready to call herself an artist, but the Newburyport Art Association said otherwise, awarding her Best in Show and Best in Pastel for “Dune Shadows” at the 23rd annual Regional Juried Show Accepted Works, which debuts virtually next month.
Moskal, 80, spent most of her life in Los Angeles and officially moved to Newburyport in 2016 to be close to her only child — West Newbury resident Andrea Caswell.
Moskal, a court reporter for 50 years, said she became interested in art about 25 years into her career. She started taking classes, working with artists in California, including oil painter Bobbie Moline-Kramer.
“I don’t have formal art education,” Moskal said, adding that she doesn’t consider herself self-taught, either.
“I think saying “self-taught” is something of a misnomer because you’re not self-taught. You are taught by fabulous artists, even if it’s a one-day class. You’re learning from somebody else.”
One of Moskal’s teachers is Newburyport artist and illustrator Alan Bull, with whom she is grateful to work.
In fact, her award-winning pastel, “Dune Shadows,” is based on a photograph he took of a dune on Plum Island.
“I’m very honored,” Moskal said of winning both Best in Show and Best in Pastel. With “wonderful artists all over the place,” Moskal said she struggles to feel confident in her work.
“It’s that question, can you call yourself an artist just because you have a closet full of art supplies?” she said. “This show is definitely pushing me over the top of the hill that yes, I can call myself an artist.”
Speaking on what inspires her work, Moskal said she is not necessarily interested in landscapes or any common themes. Instead, she looks to objects and scenes that resonate with her on a personal level.
Whether it’s re-creating the image of her mother’s teapot or her father’s cigarette case, her art typically has a memory attached to it.
“I have found that I’m drawn to drawing things or painting things that I somehow have an emotional connection to,” she said. “I find that I sort of have to be really attached to something before I’m going to put the work in to do the very best I can.”
As for for Plum Island, it reminds her of vacation. Though she moved to Newburyport in 2016, the East Coast was a place she used to visit every so often when she wanted to see her daughter. Now, it’s home, but the feeling of “being on vacation” remains, she explained.
Moskal’s “Dune Shadows,” along with 148 other pieces, will be available for online viewing May 1 through May 30.
In total, the Newburyport Art Association received 512 submissions, which were reviewed by juror Ruth Greene-McNally, associate curator and collections manager at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art.
For more information, go to https://newburyportart.org/?p=254370.
